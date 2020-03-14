Global  

Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House doctor says

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Trump said on Saturday that he had been tested for coronavirus following his recent exposure to two Brazilian officials who later tested positive.
News video: Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus

Trump Came In Contact With 2 People With Coronavirus 00:44

 Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus. Last weekend Trump dined with a group that included Fabio Wajngarten. He is Brazil’s communications secretary, who later tested positive for coronavirus. But Dr Sean P....

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears [Video]

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

Mandatory credit: The White House Donald Trump has announced his coronavirus travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland from Monday. The US president indicated the move was in response to an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Trump tests negative for coronavirus: White House doctor statement

President Donald Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, the president's physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement on Saturday.
Trump won’t be tested for virus, doc says; 2 more Mar-a-Lago guests test positive

President Trump doesn’t need to be tested for coronavirus, a White House doctor Friday evening after a second Brazilian official who recently met with the...
