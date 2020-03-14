Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House doctor says

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump has now come in contact with two people that have tested positive for coronavirus. Last weekend Trump dined with a group that included Fabio Wajngarten. He is Brazil’s communications secretary, who later tested positive for coronavirus. But Dr Sean P....
President Trump doesn’t need to be tested for coronavirus, a White House doctor Friday evening after a second Brazilian official who recently met with the... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Reuters •USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Karen Crisci White House: Donald Trump Tests Negative for Coronavirus https://t.co/P2jxXMG5J5 via @BreitbartNews
THANK GOD 3 seconds ago
Romy RT @realDailyWire: BREAKING: Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus https://t.co/ymUuQQKoRC https://t.co/rz9bGrMNNr 3 seconds ago