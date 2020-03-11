Global  

US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirus

WorldNews Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
US extends travel ban to Ireland, UK over coronavirusVice President Mike Pence has announced that a travel ban imposed on European nations over the coronavirus pandemic would be extended to Ireland and the United Kingdom. The ban will come into effect at 4am (Irish time) on Tuesday. "Americans in the UK or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home," Mr Pence told a White House news conference, adding that such people would be "funnelled through specific airports and processed". A 30-day US ban on travel from the EU's Schengen border-free zone took effect on Saturday, but notably excludes Britain and Ireland. Mr Trump had earlier confirmed the ban would be extended to those countries as the pandemic...
News video: US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears 01:01

 Mandatory credit: The White House Donald Trump has announced his coronavirus travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland from Monday. The US president indicated the move was in response to an increase in virus activity in the countries.

