Abe could be big loser if Tokyo Olympics canceled, postponed

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Abe could be big loser if Tokyo Olympics canceled, postponedTOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might be the biggest loser if the Tokyo Olympics don't go off as planned in just over four months. Abe has attached himself to the success of the Olympics since pushing hard for Tokyo's selection at an IOC meeting in 2013 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tokyo was picked over Istanbul by billing itself as a “safe pair of hands." It was also Abe who charmed the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, parading before a 70,000 sellout as Nintendo game character Super Mario. Abe hopes to use the Tokyo Olympics as the capstone of his career as Japan's longest-serving prime minister. But the games are in doubt, even though Japanese...
👓 View full article
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe

Japan continues to prepare for Olympics: PM Abe 01:28

 Japan continues to prepare to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global coronavirus outbreak. Soraya Ali reports

