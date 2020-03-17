Global  

Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Alphabet Inc's YouTube, Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc warned on Monday that more videos and other content could be erroneously removed for policy violations, as the companies empty offices and rely on automated takedown software during the coronavirus pandemic.
 Compared to political or other health misinfo, the coronavirus infodemic has been met with unprecedented moderation efforts by social media companies.

