Euro 2020 postponed until next summer, says the Norwegian FA

BBC News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Euro 2020 has been postponed by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic, says the Norwegian FA.
Breaking news: Coronavirus sees Euro 2020 moved to next summer

The Norwegian FA have confirmed that Euro 2020 has been moved to the summer of 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The post Breaking news:...
Team Talk

Coronavirus: UEFA postpones Euro 2020 until 2021, decisions to be made on Champions League and Europa League

This summer’s European Championships have been delayed for a year, the Norwegian football federation announced on Tuesday. Euro 2020 was due to begin on June...
talkSPORT


