Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Top News of the Day | March 17, 2020: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 137, Maha local bodies polls deferred & more

Top News of the Day | March 17, 2020: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 137, Maha local bodies polls deferred & more

DNA Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Top news of the day, March 17, was the fallout due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in India. The number of positive cases has risen to 137 with maximum infections of them being reported from Maharashtra.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates 03:30

 Coronavirus cases in India crossed 200 on Friday. We bring you top ten national and international updates on coronavirus pandemic. Indian singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive on Friday. Following Kapoor’s revelation, BJP’S Vashundhara Raje went into self isolation stating she was in contact with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 crowd restrictions ruin wedding plans [Video]

COVID-19 crowd restrictions ruin wedding plans

COVID-19 crowd restrictions ruin wedding plans

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:49Published
Sarpy County leaders give update on coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Sarpy County leaders give update on coronavirus pandemic

There are now four cases of coronavirus in Sarpy and Cass counties, one case is community spread

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:59Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Top news of the day: Number of coronavirus cases tops 200 in India, Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM without facing floor test, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu

Top News of the Day | March 18, 2020: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 151, another bloodbath on D-Street and more

Top news of the day on March 17 remains to be rising number of coronavirus cases in India.
DNA


Tweets about this

AHoran79

Anthony Horan RT @john_bishopjohn: https://t.co/s9VLoaoYlX URGENT NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER Sunday, 22nd March, is a National Day of Prayer by many Christi… 3 seconds ago

Hunain

Hunain RT @arabnews: #BREAKING: #UAE says #GCC citizens arriving as of tomorrow March 21 will have to undergo medical test and self-isolate for 14… 5 seconds ago

RRR333JaiNTR

@RrR #movie 😍 @Twitter I need #CoronavirusOutbreakindia successfully completed on 22th march 2020 7am to 9 pm to people don't… https://t.co/47gZtu58EP 6 seconds ago

DemiBlackpink

{Demi}¹²⁷ RT @OH_mes2: Lee Hangyul and Nam Dohyon (H&D announce their debut album release date has been postponed from March 26 to April 21 https://… 8 seconds ago

kemar_n

N Selva Kemar RT @spmrfoundation: Traders support PM #Modi's call for Janta curfew, announces Delhi trade bandh on March 22 https://t.co/Z09XK7cahJ 8 seconds ago

SAMAATV

SAMAA TV RT @SamaaEnglish: “The Sindh CM has appealed to the people to limit themselves to their homes,” says Education Minister Saeed Ghani. The c… 8 seconds ago

UKiMediaEvents

UKi Media & Events RT @AutoTestExpo: Living the #WFH life? Have no fear - #Automotive Testing Technology International (ATTI) has got you covered! Check out o… 9 seconds ago

gomatama_mimi

ごまたま RT @volcanodiscover: World #Earthquake Report past 24h: 240 quakes M2+, 108 quakes M3+, 22 quakes M4+, 10 quakes M5+ https://t.co/s2kKQF… 9 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.