Teddy Bridgewater to sign with Carolina Panthers amid Cam Newton trade drama, per reports

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Amid questions about Cam Newton's future, the Carolina Panthers moved to secure Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterback of the future.
Recent related news from verified sources

Panthers near Bridgewater deal; Cam unhappy

On the same day that the Carolina Panthers gave Cam Newton permission to seek a trade, the team is working on details of a contract with free-agent quarterback...
ESPN Also reported by •CBS SportsUSATODAY.comDaily CallerPro Football Talk

Cam Newton trade rumors: Five most logical landing spots for longtime Panthers quarterback

Carolina has granted Newton permission to seek a trade, so here's who could be interested
CBS Sports

Tweets about this

RDCSports

RADIO.COM Sports Teddy Bridgewater will sign with the Carolina Panthers after being the backup quarterback of their NFC rival New Or… https://t.co/4Qbyh9irWL 14 minutes ago

_alexvaladez

alex RT @michaelbalkoUSN: Literally Teddy Bridgewater just signed with the #Panthers but I beat the buzzer with my latest article! My prediction… 19 minutes ago

Johnnyfutbol21

Lynyrd Skynyrd Why in the***would they sign teddy bridgewater and pay him 20m instead of just tanking for trever Lawrence??? Te… https://t.co/AsNZ068RS9 19 minutes ago

MsGegeMarie

Gege RT @wdsu: Report: Teddy Bridgewater to sign 3-year contract with the Carolina Panthers https://t.co/wmuONAsYNN 22 minutes ago

trixywh

Trixy Wh RT @FOX8NOLA: Report: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater ready to sign with Carolina Panthers https://t.co/hixHFDMo5N 22 minutes ago

news2alan

Alan Thompson RT @670TheScore: #Bears had contract talks with Teddy Bridgewater, but he will land with the Panthers on a 3-year deal, according to report… 28 minutes ago

LoveNOLA4ever

Edith McDonald Report: Teddy Bridgewater to sign 3-year contract with the Carolina Panthers https://t.co/6QaAu2nxZw 31 minutes ago

SocialnnSports

Social Sports Austin Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater will sign with Panthers on a three year, $60 million contract. #Panthers 32 minutes ago

