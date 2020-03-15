Coronavirus updates: US death toll reaches 114 as Kansas cancels in-person classes for entire school year
As the economic impact of coronavirus grows, Americans settle into an eerie new normal that involves staying inside indefinitely.
Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased After the Dow's Tuesday loss of 1,800 points, the index fell below 19,732 points. This was the Dow's level on the day before Trump's inauguration, Jan. 19, 2016. The S&P 500 has also nearly completely wiped out its gains during Trump's administration.... Entire Trump Stock Market Rally Has Been Erased 01:08
UK schools to close from Friday - UK PM All schools will close until further notice across the UK from Friday to further combat the spead of the coronavirus. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcment as the death toll in the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 43 minutes ago
Students concerned about online lessons The order from the Kansas governor to close all school buildings for the rest of the academic year caught many students and parents by surprise. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:26 Published 17 hours ago
