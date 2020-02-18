5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Utah; power outages reported in Salt Lake City

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Utah Senate supports bill decriminalizing polygamy



SALT LAKE CITY — Something is rotten in the state of Utah. Utah's state Senate has actually voted unanimously to decriminalize polygamy amoung consenting adults. The BBC reports that under current.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:15 Published on February 20, 2020 Man Uses Rockface to Avoid Avalanche



Occurred on January 22, 2020 / Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "I was snowboarding down this couloir in the Utah backcountry. I had suspicions that the slope might give way, so I.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:09 Published on February 18, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits West of Salt Lake City The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake hit close to Magna, Utah, about 10 miles west of Salt Lake City.

NYTimes.com 1 hour ago



Salt Lake City Hit With 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake

TIME 22 minutes ago





Tweets about this