Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Interests of athletes paramount, Bach says after 'really great' Tokyo2020 call

Interests of athletes paramount, Bach says after 'really great' Tokyo2020 call

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Olympic athletes realize there is still four months to go before the Tokyo Games and preparations will be in line with protecting their health from the coronavirus, the International Olympic President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Interests of athletes paramount, Bach says after

Interests of athletes paramount, Bach says after "really great" Tokyo2020 call 01:30

 IOC's Bach says Olympic athletes realise there is still four months to go before the Tokyo Games and preparations will be in line with protecting their health from the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.