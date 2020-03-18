Global  

Wall Street trading suspended as stocks plunge on recession fears

The Age Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Stocks sank 7 per cent on Wall Street on Wednesday, triggering another temporary halt to trading and wiping out the optimism and big gains sparked by Washington's promises for massive aid for the economy.
News video: Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow

Stocks resume trading after halt as recession fears grow 02:11

 Wall Street trading was forced to temporarily stop during Wednesday's session after a 7-percent plunge in the S&P 500 set off so-called circuit breakers. Conway G. Gittens has the market update.

