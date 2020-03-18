Global  

Alaska Senate OKs budget bill with virus response funding

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate on Wednesday passed legislation that includes additional funding to help the state respond to coronavirus concerns. The measure includes supplemental spending for such things as Medicaid, the state ferry system and firefighting costs. But it also has $15 million in state funds for public health emergency programs aimed […]
