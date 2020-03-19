Two US Congressmen Test Positive For Coronavirus

Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Two US lawmakers on Wednesday were confirmed positive of the coronavirus as the number of deaths due to the deadly virus crossed 150 in America, while about 10,000 people have been infected. ......
Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Ben McAdams of Utah, said on Wednesday they had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first members of Congress known to have contracted the respiratory illness. Colette Luke has more.
Taranaki's first two people to test positive for coronavirus had both travelled to Egypt on separate trips and are believed to be employees of methanol... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •IndiaTimes •bizjournals
Juventus have confirmed French midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus. Matuidi is the second Juve to be diagnosed with the virus after... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes •New Zealand Herald •Bollywood Life
