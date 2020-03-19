Saints coach Sean Payton says he tested positive for the coronavirus

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus . His is the first known positive test within the NFL. Payton told ESPN that he has no fever or cough but didn’t feel well Sunday, so he was tested the following day. Payton, who led the Saints to a […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend