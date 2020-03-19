Saints coach Sean Payton says he tested positive for the coronavirus
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. His is the first known positive test within the NFL. Payton told ESPN that he has no fever or cough but didn’t feel well Sunday, so he was tested the following day. Payton, who led the Saints to a […]
AS INDIA FIGHTS AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS MENACE, NOW A SOLDIER HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS, FIRST CASE IN THE INDIAN ARMY. THE SOILDER IS FROM THE LADAKH SCOUTS, AN INFANTRY REGIMENT OF THE ARMY KNOWN AS THE 'SNOW WARRIORS'. THE SOLDIER HAS BEEN PLACED IN AN ISOLATION WARD, ADMITTED IN THE...
A student at a Boca Raton elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus. Del Prado Community Elementary School Principal Sari Myers sent a letter to parents Thursday morning informing them..
