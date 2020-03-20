Global  

Tom Brady Becomes a Tampa Bay Buccaneer

Friday, 20 March 2020
After 20 seasons and six championships with the New England Patriots, Brady is joining his second N.F.L. team.
 Considered by many as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Bucs fans can now look forward to seeing Brady throw to star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign ex-Patriots quarterback

Six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady signs for Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his shock departure from the New England Patriots.
BBC Sport

Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign legendary NFL quarterback after New England Patriots exit

Tom Brady has joined Tampa Bay having announced his departure from the Patriots earlier this week. The legendary NFL quarterback spent 20 seasons in New England...
talkSPORT


