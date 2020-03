Kenny Rogers, Who Brought Country Music to a Pop Audience, Dies at 81

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

One of the first country artists to sell out arenas, Mr. Rogers sold more than 100 million records in a career that spanned decades. One of the first country artists to sell out arenas, Mr. Rogers sold more than 100 million records in a career that spanned decades. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Country Music Icon Kenny Rogers Passes Away At 81 00:37 Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81. According to CNN, Rogers died Friday night from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by family. Rogers' publicist said Kenny Rogers' songs 'endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world.'...