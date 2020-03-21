South Korea: North Korea fires 2 presumed missiles into sea Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

Seoul, South Korea – North Korea on Saturday fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, South Korea's military said, as it continues to expand military capabilities amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired from inland in western North Korea and flew cross-country before landing...

