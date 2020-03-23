Global  

WorldNews Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Senate Democrats block a trillion-dollar stimulus package and urge more aid for workers...The Senate failed to pass a trillion-dollar stimulus package on Sunday evening, with Democrats arguing the aid measure failed to adequately protect workers impacted by the novel coronavirus spread. The historic relief package was introduced by Senate Republicans on Thursday and...
News video: IRS Will Move Tax Deadline to July 15

IRS Will Move Tax Deadline to July 15 00:59

 IRS Will Move Tax Deadline to July 15 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the new 2020 deadline via Twitter. Steven Mnuchin, Treasury, Twitter For those expecting refunds, Mnuchin said to file now. Steven Mnuchin, Treasury, Twitter As of early March, the IRS has received nearly 70 million tax...

