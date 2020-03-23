Senate Democrats block a trillion-dollar stimulus package and urge more aid for workers...
Monday, 23 March 2020 () The Senate failed to pass a trillion-dollar stimulus package on Sunday evening, with Democrats arguing the aid measure failed to adequately protect workers impacted by the novel coronavirus spread. The historic relief package was introduced by Senate Republicans on Thursday and...
IRS Will Move Tax Deadline to July 15 Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the new 2020 deadline via Twitter. Steven Mnuchin, Treasury, Twitter For those expecting refunds, Mnuchin said to file now. Steven Mnuchin, Treasury, Twitter As of early March, the IRS has received nearly 70 million tax...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
FEAR the Storm ⭐⭐⭐ RT @QAnonNotables: Senate Democrats block a critical economic relief package worth more than $2 trillion, stalling plans to pass the bill b… 2 minutes ago
Todd Metzger RT @dcexaminer: Senate Democrats Sunday blocked a critical economic relief package worth more than $2 trillion, stalling plans to pass the… 3 minutes ago