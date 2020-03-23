Global  

Teens reportedly coughed near grocery store produce for video, Virginia police say

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Police in Virginia said the teens admitted to getting close to other patrons and coughing into their own sleeves, while filming on their phones.
