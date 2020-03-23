Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate

Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus Paul, R-Ky, made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday. He is the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19. Sen. Rand Paul, via Twitter Sen. Rand Paul, via Twitter He expects to be back in the Senate once his quarantine ends,...
