Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Senate gym and other common areas of the Capitol are the focus of growing concern after Sen. Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus 01:09

 Sen. Rand Paul Tests Positive for Coronavirus Paul, R-Ky, made the announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday. He is the first senator known to test positive for COVID-19. Sen. Rand Paul, via Twitter Sen. Rand Paul, via Twitter He expects to be back in the Senate once his quarantine ends,...

ShamefulRight

Shameful Right Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul’s coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate https://t.co/JO8CR5BtFD 4 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate: The Senat… https://t.co/NfQjc8Q1KR 11 minutes ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate… https://t.co/0tnXjhSQxh 11 minutes ago

BuckDoug1

BuckDoug75 RT @raybae689: Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate https://t.co/CEUvFU… 14 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate… https://t.co/KwkDB6AnGY 22 minutes ago

chattycathy317

❌GodBlessAmerica❌ RT @InGodIDoTrust: The Congress should move immediately to impeach Pelosi and Schumer for endangering the health and well being of the nati… 2 hours ago

InGodIDoTrust

✞♕In God I Trust♕✞ The Congress should move immediately to impeach Pelosi and Schumer for endangering the health and well being of the… https://t.co/fstzrseGed 2 hours ago

stephwillerton

Stephanie Willerton All of Congress should move to remote voting immediately, @SpeakerPelosi1 day ago

