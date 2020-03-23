The Senate gym and other common areas of the Capitol are the focus of growing concern after Sen. Rand Paul tested positive for coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Shameful Right Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul’s coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate https://t.co/JO8CR5BtFD 4 minutes ago Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate: The Senat… https://t.co/NfQjc8Q1KR 11 minutes ago BirdOwl Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate… https://t.co/0tnXjhSQxh 11 minutes ago BuckDoug75 RT @raybae689: Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate https://t.co/CEUvFU… 14 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Should Congress move immediately to remote voting? Sen. Rand Paul's coronavirus diagnosis adds to debate… https://t.co/KwkDB6AnGY 22 minutes ago ❌GodBlessAmerica❌ RT @InGodIDoTrust: The Congress should move immediately to impeach Pelosi and Schumer for endangering the health and well being of the nati… 2 hours ago ✞♕In God I Trust♕✞ The Congress should move immediately to impeach Pelosi and Schumer for endangering the health and well being of the… https://t.co/fstzrseGed 2 hours ago Stephanie Willerton All of Congress should move to remote voting immediately, @SpeakerPelosi. 1 day ago