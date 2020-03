Harvey Weinstein still faces charges in Los Angeles and the city's prosecutor is requesting his transfer from New York Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

(CNN)While Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York earlier this month, he's still facing charges in Los Angeles as well. Prosecutors in California are now asking for Weinstein to be transferred from New York to Los Angeles so he can be arraigned on charges of raping one woman and sexually... (CNN)While Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York earlier this month, he's still facing charges in Los Angeles as well. Prosecutors in California are now asking for Weinstein to be transferred from New York to Los Angeles so he can be arraigned on charges of raping one woman and sexually... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this