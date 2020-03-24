China to Ease Coronavirus Lockdown on Hubei 2 Months After Imposing It
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () The province will let people outside Wuhan leave for the first time since late January. Despite the official sign of confidence, many fear the virus is still spreading silently.
China will lift restrictions on movement in most areas of Hubei province on Wednesday, ending a lockdown of the area brought on by the coronavirus. People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight on Tuesday.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
e-news.US China to Ease Coronavirus Lockdown on Hubei 2 Months After Imposing It - https://t.co/Rgxn2myCSK 4 minutes ago
Gossip Department Elsewhere In The World: China Has Announced It Will Ease Coronavirus Lockdown On The City Of Wuhan Next Month… https://t.co/tzjiZaxLGd 7 minutes ago