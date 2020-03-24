Global  

China to Ease Coronavirus Lockdown on Hubei 2 Months After Imposing It

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The province will let people outside Wuhan leave for the first time since late January. Despite the official sign of confidence, many fear the virus is still spreading silently.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: China lifts lockdown of Hubei province

China lifts lockdown of Hubei province 00:40

 China will lift restrictions on movement in most areas of Hubei province on Wednesday, ending a lockdown of the area brought on by the coronavirus. People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight on Tuesday.

