Spring break partyer apologizes after viral 'if I get corona, I get corona' comment Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

"If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying," the Ohio man said in a recent TV interview.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this