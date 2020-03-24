Global  

After easing tensions, Trump returns to attacking New York Gov. Cuomo over coronavirus response

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Trump slammed Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Fox News town hall in the Rose Garden. "He's supposed to be buying his own ventilators," the president said.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Stresses Importance Of Prioritizing People Over Economy

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Stresses Importance Of Prioritizing People Over Economy 04:04

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo says while it's important to get people back to work as soon as possible, he does not agree with prioritizing the economy over people, especially not over the most vulnerable; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

