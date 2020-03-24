News 19 WLTX 'Ragtime' playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81 from coronavirus complications https://t.co/xwl68uvnLZ 1 minute ago

Miles Parker RT @MichaelPaulson: Terrence McNally, the Tony-Winning playwright whose credits include "Ragtime," "Master Class," "Kiss of the Spider Woma… 2 minutes ago

Nicole Bartelme Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning playwright whose credits include "Ragtime," "Master Class," "Kiss of the Spider Woma… https://t.co/63EgHbDomK 10 minutes ago

ⓡⓞⓢⓔⓜⓐⓡⓨ RT @northjersey: 'Ragtime' playwright Terrence McNally dies from coronavirus complications https://t.co/RQnrTDNjF6 24 minutes ago

Sunshine Ray Fegett RT @stevesilberman: Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally has died of complications of #coronavirus. https://t.co/nwCFEPFBPy 25 minutes ago

Cable Hogue #ICYMI: Terrence McNally, the trailblazing, four-time Tony-winning playwright and librettist whose astounding body… https://t.co/eE5dirYIjJ 40 minutes ago