US climate activists to livestream Earth Day due to virus

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — As the coronavirus causes shut-downs across the U.S., a coalition of youth-led organizations that had planned massive marches for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day next month are now planning a three-day livestream event instead, organizers said Tuesday. " Earth Day Live " will happen April 22-24 and will include speakers, voter […]


