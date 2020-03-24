Arizona appeals court upholds Jodi Arias’ murder conviction

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld Jodi Arias' first-degree murder conviction and life sentence in the 2008 killing of her former boyfriend. Arias' lawyers had argued that a prosecutor's misconduct and a judge's failure to control news coverage during the case deprived her of the right to a fair trial.


