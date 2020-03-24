What might Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines look like?

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The White House is considering a number of different options to loosen the administration's 15-day guidelines on social distancing designed to slow the coronavirus spread, including gradually scaling back the restrictions based on age and location, sources familiar with the discussions said Tuesday. One option under consideration by the administration is recommending that people under 40 go back to work on a yet to be determined date, followed by those ages 40-50, and so on, according to sources briefed on the internal... The White House is considering a number of different options to loosen the administration's 15-day guidelines on social distancing designed to slow the coronavirus spread, including gradually scaling back the restrictions based on age and location, sources familiar with the discussions said Tuesday. One option under consideration by the administration is recommending that people under 40 go back to work on a yet to be determined date, followed by those ages 40-50, and so on, according to sources briefed on the internal... 👓 View full article

