What might Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines look like?
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () The White House is considering a number of different options to loosen the administration's 15-day guidelines on social distancing designed to slow the coronavirus spread, including gradually scaling back the restrictions based on age and location, sources familiar with the discussions said Tuesday. One option under consideration by the administration is recommending that people under 40 go back to work on a yet to be determined date, followed by those ages 40-50, and so on, according to sources briefed on the internal...
An overcrowded platform seen at West Ham tube station in London despite the TFL's statement to 'only travel if absolutely essential'.
The clip, filmed during rush hour this morning (March 23), shows the platform packed full of people standing shoulder to shoulder, contradicting official guidelines...
