Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > What might Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines look like?

What might Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines look like?

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
What might Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines look like?The White House is considering a number of different options to loosen the administration's 15-day guidelines on social distancing designed to slow the coronavirus spread, including gradually scaling back the restrictions based on age and location, sources familiar with the discussions said Tuesday. One option under consideration by the administration is recommending that people under 40 go back to work on a yet to be determined date, followed by those ages 40-50, and so on, according to sources briefed on the internal...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Crowds at West Ham tube station in morning rush hour despite social distancing advice

Crowds at West Ham tube station in morning rush hour despite social distancing advice 00:08

 An overcrowded platform seen at West Ham tube station in London despite the TFL's statement to 'only travel if absolutely essential'. The clip, filmed during rush hour this morning (March 23), shows the platform packed full of people standing shoulder to shoulder, contradicting official guidelines...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

notComey

NotComey RT @ThisWeekABC: Here's what Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines might look like: https://t.co/q5MaxnazVo 2 hours ago

dth1971

Darryl Heine What might Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines look like? - ABC News - https://t.co/9bZnSH5DIS via @ABC 3 hours ago

HectorLuisAlamo

ᕼEᑕTOᖇ ᒪᑌIᔕ ᗩᒪᗩᗰO What might Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines look like? https://t.co/wwWdQT1CCx via @ABC #coronavirus 3 hours ago

gingin21

redrider RT @ABCPolitics: Here's what Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines might look like: https://t.co/LvGNw6JLIU 3 hours ago

alleged_leigh

♿️Cruising Dystopia I can tell you what his relaxed social distancing guidelines look like. A row of coffins. #DyingForDollars… https://t.co/ifbk2eQ5dm 3 hours ago

ThisWeekABC

This Week Here's what Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines might look like: https://t.co/q5MaxnazVo 3 hours ago

ABCPolitics

ABC News Politics Here's what Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines might look like: https://t.co/LvGNw6JLIU 4 hours ago

PFA2020

Pete for POTUS. suspended for no reason What might Trump's relaxed social distancing guidelines look like? https://t.co/69w9UYjWQf 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.