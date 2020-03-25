Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, symptoms 'mild'
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 () Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health and is now self isolating in Scotland with mild symptoms.
The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced. Charles, 71, is displaying "mild symptoms" but is in good health as he self-isolates at home in Scotland, a spokesman said. The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus. In a...