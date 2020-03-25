Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of COVID-19 in New York City Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Chef Cardoz was the co-owner of two successful restaurants in Mumbai – The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro and had earlier this month launched a third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop with the same team. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Angel RT @davidchang: I don’t want to believe this Coronavirus: Chef Floyd Cardoz, co-owner of Bombay Canteen, dies of Covid-19 in New York City… 8 seconds ago Wise_Diva RT @EaterNY: Groundbreaking chef Floyd Cardoz has reportedly died of the new coronavirus https://t.co/d4UyVtalAm https://t.co/KVBcTRfaWN 11 seconds ago Sudhir Mishra RT @rdivia: This is the most personal this disease has got for all of us in the city. The beloved Bombay Canteen and O Pedro's co founder h… 12 seconds ago socially and emotionally distant Groundbreaking Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies at 59 https://t.co/ZV3osBVrLt 21 seconds ago Amanda Lovingood RT @ShernaKhambatta: Coronavirus: Chef Floyd Cardoz, co-owner of Bombay Canteen, dies of Covid-19 in New York City https://t.co/3aa6Bk1ZHV… 22 seconds ago Thushan Perera RT @PKgourmet: Floyd did so much to advance the cause of Indian food and Indian people in America. He was generous, funny, and warm, and I'… 23 seconds ago bee RT @KhushAndOJ: Deeply upset to hear this news. It was an honor to know Floyd. He was a kind, ground breaking chef who paved the way for so… 24 seconds ago Phillip Escoriaza Rest in Peace a true titan • 😔 Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies from Coronavirus https://t.co/8EmBbmtpwh 42 seconds ago