Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of COVID-19 in New York City

Hindu Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Chef Cardoz was the co-owner of two successful restaurants in Mumbai – The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro and had earlier this month launched a third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop with the same team.
