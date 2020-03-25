Global  

Judge orders environmental review of Dakota Access pipeline

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review of the Dakota Access pipeline, nearly three years after it began carrying oil. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wrote that the easement approval for the pipeline remains “highly controversial” under federal environmental law, […]
