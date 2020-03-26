Global  

U.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill

Reuters Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed a $2 trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus epidemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.
News video: Senate reaches deal on $2 trillion relief package

Senate reaches deal on $2 trillion relief package 01:42

 After days of tense partisan discussions, U.S.senators have reached an agreement on a massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief package. Gloria Tso reports.

