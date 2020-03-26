Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kirsten Hillman to officially be named Canadian ambassador to the United States

Kirsten Hillman to officially be named Canadian ambassador to the United States

CBC.ca Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Kirsten Hillman, the woman now serving as Canada’s acting ambassador to the United States, is about to get a promotion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

US To Remove Migrants Crossing Borders Illegally [Video]

US To Remove Migrants Crossing Borders Illegally

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will return migrants trying to cross the border illegally. According to Reuters, the U.S. is closing Canadian and Mexican borders to “non-essential” travel...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire [Video]

You're Fired: Trump Replaces Top Spy Official Joseph Maguire

President Donald Trump has replaced Joseph Maguire as his top intelligence official. The move comes after a congressional briefing on election interference that enraged the president. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kirsten Hillman officially named Canadian ambassador to the U.S.

Senior officials tell CTV News that Kirsten Hillman will be officially appointed as Canada's ambassador to the United States -- the first woman in Canadian...
CTV News


Tweets about this

JohnsonDelreo

Delreo Johnson Kirsten Hillman officially named Canadian ambassador to the U.S. https://t.co/dyEKa8Dzh2 54 seconds ago

brianlilley

Brian Lilley RT @RichardMadan: NEW (from me) - its official: PM Trudeau appoints @KirstenHillmanA as Canada’s next Ambassador to the US - the first fem… 4 minutes ago

neil_oiwf

Neil Wilson RT @CBCAdrianH: Kirsten Hillman to officially be named Canadian ambassador to the United States | CBC News https://t.co/WrxeBUpCQe 6 minutes ago

a_pinsent

Andrew Pinsent Kirsten Hillman officially named Canadian ambassador to the U.S. https://t.co/rfdepCSCzl 9 minutes ago

1loriking

Lori King RT @YourMorning: Kirsten Hillman will be officially appointed as Canada's ambassador to the United States - the first woman in Canadian his… 10 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Kirsten Hillman officially named Canadian ambassador to the U.S. https://t.co/V4svE5VZ13 #cdnpoli 12 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CBCCanada: Kirsten Hillman to officially be named Canadian ambassador to the United States https://t.co/RpsEpI6GlE https://t.co/S1Gfkie… 13 minutes ago

YourMorning

Your Morning Kirsten Hillman will be officially appointed as Canada's ambassador to the United States - the first woman in Canad… https://t.co/SXbvRtkzSt 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.