Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Initial jobless claims surged to record 3.3M last week as coronavirus takes heavy toll on economy

Initial jobless claims surged to record 3.3M last week as coronavirus takes heavy toll on economy

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits for the first time surged to record 3.3M last week
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record

U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record 01:26

 Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

teemcee

teemcee 🐰🌦🐥💐 WOW. This is scary. Initial jobless claims surged to record 3.3M last week as coronavirus takes heavy toll on eco… https://t.co/87kIWoslyF 33 seconds ago

goostbloosters2

non-lethal eagle RT @tracyalloway: How big is that 3.28 million spike in U.S. initial jobless claims? So big that it makes all the previous spikes and trou… 1 minute ago

LandAttorney

Travis Walker RT @NicRodriguez: Initial jobless claims surged to record 3.3 million last week as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/dMhw39yseq 2 minutes ago

filthymudbIud

Shooby RT @Salem_Statesman: Initial jobless claims surged to record 3.3M last week as coronavirus takes heavy toll on economy https://t.co/1gMMO89… 2 minutes ago

ProperFanccfc

crcb1987 RT @JavierBlas: 🚨BREAKING🚨 U.S. initial jobless claims surge to a record (on data stretching to 1967) of 3.28 million. The peak during the… 5 minutes ago

NicRodriguez

Nicole Rodriguez Initial jobless claims surged to record 3.3 million last week as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/dMhw39yseq 6 minutes ago

Conham3

Connor Hammond RT @LizAnnSonders: Initial jobless claims surged to 3.283m last week vs. 1.64m est. & 281k in prior week; continuing claims at 1.803m vs. 1… 9 minutes ago

GZee90844973

GZee RT @FxWestwater: US initial jobless claims surged to 3.28 million this morning, exceeding estimates of 1.2 million. The US Dollar spiked in… 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.