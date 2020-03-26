U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro on 'narco-terrorism' charges
Thursday, 26 March 2020 () The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials on charges of "narco-terrorism," the latest escalation of the Trump administration's pressure campaign against the socialist leader.
The U.S. government on Thursday brought drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying "to flood the United States with cocaine," Attorney General William Barr told reporters. Gavino Garay has more.
