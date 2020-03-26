U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro on 'narco-terrorism' charges

The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials on charges of "narco-terrorism," the latest escalation of the Trump administration's pressure campaign against the socialist leader.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gretchen RT @Reuters: U.S. brings drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and several others, accusing them of trying ‘… 10 seconds ago Luis A. Jiménez G RT @trish_regan: BREAKING: US indicts #Maduro & his inner circle in #Venezuela as narco-traffickers running a state to benefit terrorists &… 20 seconds ago Raul RT @trish_regan: US indicts #Maduro & cronies in #Venezuela as narco-traffickers for terrorists & criminals. Altho coming at difficult t… 39 seconds ago tatsuo U.S. indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on narcoterrorism charges, offers $15 million reward for his capture - The Washingt… https://t.co/1IdeN2eA1Z 1 minute ago Marina Finnagan RT @Cocofritz: 💥💥AG Barr indicts Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on cocaine trafficking, narco-terrorism charges. Offers $15 million r… 2 minutes ago Andy RT @mvrixv5: *U.S. indicts Venezuela’s Maduro, a political foe, for ‘narco-terrorism’* Every Venezuelan at this moment: https://t.co/NQ3Zp… 3 minutes ago Les Coman RT @FrancisBrennan: "The United States indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on ‘narco-terrorism’ charges" Also here is a picture of Joe Biden and N… 3 minutes ago PlanetNavaho RT @ericgarland: ALL THE BOOM: US DOJ INDICTS DAMN NEAR ALL THE MADURO REGIME IN VENEZUELA FOR COCAINE TRAFFICKING! https://t.co/eV50PtQemU 4 minutes ago