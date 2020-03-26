Global  

Legendary Harlem Globetrotters player Fred 'Curly' Neal dies at 77

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Fred "Curly" Neal joined the Harlem Globetrotters in 1963 and played for the barnstorming on-court entertainers for 22 years.
 Harlem Globetrotters icon Fred "Curly" Neal passed away this morning, March 26th, at his home outside of Houston Texas. He was 77 years old. Katie Johnston reports.

