Former Astros star Jimmy ‘The Toy Cannon’ Wynn dies at 78 Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jimmy Wynn, the diminutive Houston slugger whose monster shots in the 1960s and ’70s earned him the popular nickname “The Toy Cannon,” has died. He was 78. The Astros said the three-time All-Star outfielder died Thursday in Houston, but did not provide further details. Just 5-foot-9, Wynn was packed with power. He hit more than […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Enquirer Sports RT @daveclarkenq: Remembering Cincinnati native and former Taft HS star Jimmy Wynn, who died at 78, with very nice tributes to "The Toy Can… 3 minutes ago MLB SportMag Mlb> Former Astros star Jimmy 'The Toy Cannon' Wynn dies at 78:The H.. https://t.co/KXRd4jjcrW #mlb https://t.co/Lv2Ln7SOmb 5 minutes ago Republic Former 'Astros' star Jimmy ‘The Toy Cannon’ Wynn dies at 78 https://t.co/xOm8LHUff8 16 minutes ago David Clark Remembering Cincinnati native and former Taft HS star Jimmy Wynn, who died at 78, with very nice tributes to "The T… https://t.co/QpUVE7yXt9 17 minutes ago Joe McNair RIP Jimmy Wynn. https://t.co/pehP0uoDIr ( Sent from KXAN News ) 21 minutes ago Smokey347 RT @CBSDFW: Former Astros Star Jimmy 'The Toy Cannon' Wynn Dies At 78: https://t.co/U26ISalidm https://t.co/l5HwBCPfxU 50 minutes ago Dizzed.com Former Astros star Jimmy ‘The Toy Cannon’ Wynn dies at 78 https://t.co/8GVVdI4rTO 59 minutes ago USA NewsChannels Former Astros star Jimmy The Toy Cannon Wynn dies at 78 https://t.co/0ClACJNiB2 https://t.co/8y5uOyo7rP 1 hour ago