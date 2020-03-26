Trudeau makes acting ambassador Kirsten Hillman permanent envoy to U.S. Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting a veteran of the international-trade trenches to be Canada’s first permanent female envoy to the United States — just as a raging international pandemic tests the continent’s cross-border resolve. Kirsten Hillman, who is currently the acting ambassador in Washington, is taking over the corner office of Canada’s... WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promoting a veteran of the international-trade trenches to be Canada’s first permanent female envoy to the United States — just as a raging international pandemic tests the continent’s cross-border resolve. Kirsten Hillman, who is currently the acting ambassador in Washington, is taking over the corner office of Canada’s... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this