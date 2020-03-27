UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned a "heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" on a Sikh temple in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday. The members...



