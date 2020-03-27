Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

WorldNews Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in AfghanistanUNITED NATIONS, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Security Council on Thursday condemned a "heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" on a Sikh temple in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday. The members...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Atleast 25 reported dead as gunmen attack Gurdwara in Kabul,ISIS claims responsibility|Oneindia

Atleast 25 reported dead as gunmen attack Gurdwara in Kabul,ISIS claims responsibility|Oneindia 01:17

 25 PEOPLE WERE KILLED AFTER GUNMEN OPENED FIRED AT A GURDWARA IN AFGHANISTAN'S CAPITAL KABUL TODAY. THE TERROR GROUP ISIS HAS CLAIMED THE ATTACK. AFGHAN HEALTH MINISTRY SPOKESMAN WAHIDULLAH MAYAR SAID 15 WOUNDED PEOPLE AND ONE DEAD CHILD HAD BEEN BROUGHT TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL. BUT IT WAS FEARED THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamcarlito359i

ЯамКарліто RT @worldnewsdotcom: UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan #UNSecurityCouncil #Afghanistan #TerroristAttack https:… 17 minutes ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan #UNSecurityCouncil #Afghanistan #TerroristAttack https://t.co/sMd5YDzL4p 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.