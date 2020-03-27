Trump, lawmakers slam Rep. Thomas Massie over need to travel for coronavirus vote Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Frustrated and angry House lawmakers were rushing back to Washington, taking red-eye flights and driving for hours due to threats that one member could block a vital and historic $2 trillion bill to help Americans and businesses reeling from the impacts of the rapidly spreading virus.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this USA TODAY Politics Frustrated and angry House lawmakers were rushing back to Washington, taking red-eye flights and driving for hours… https://t.co/PxYjp7BsEo 3 minutes ago BOZZI RT @Libertea2012: Trump, lawmakers slam Rep. Thomas Massie for making them travel for coronavirus vote https://t.co/sCsM3Ag6sA 6 minutes ago Shameful Right Trump, lawmakers slam Rep. Thomas Massie for making them travel for coronavirus vote https://t.co/1XVBWoznSI https://t.co/kUkm9BbMGp 10 minutes ago RAY BAEZ Trump, lawmakers slam Rep. Thomas Massie for making them travel for coronavirus vote https://t.co/GQyTp1TyEa https://t.co/QDo5rTE84m 19 minutes ago The Progressive Mind Trump, lawmakers slam Rep. Thomas Massie for making them travel for coronavirus vote https://t.co/sCsM3Ag6sA 19 minutes ago