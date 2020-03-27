Global  

Trump, lawmakers slam Rep. Thomas Massie over need to travel for coronavirus vote

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Frustrated and angry House lawmakers were rushing back to Washington, taking red-eye flights and driving for hours due to threats that one member could block a vital and historic $2 trillion bill to help Americans and businesses reeling from the impacts of the rapidly spreading virus.
