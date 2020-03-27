Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Have Entered Recession That May Be Worse Than 2009’: IMF Chief

‘Have Entered Recession That May Be Worse Than 2009’: IMF Chief

WorldNews Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
‘Have Entered Recession That May Be Worse Than 2009’: IMF ChiefThe coronavirus pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday, 27 March. “It is clear that we have entered a recession” that will be worse than in 2009 following the global financial crisis, she...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETN_HODL

The Singularity is near. RT @IMFNews: .@KGeorgieva: It is now clear that we have entered a recession. We project a rebound in 2021, but only if we contain the virus… 2 minutes ago

BRICSG20Civil

Civil BRICS RT @LanaLukash: IMF confirmes that we have entered a recession 7 minutes ago

jobinindia

🇮🇳 SKumarS 🇨🇦🍁 Clear that we have entered recession, it will be worse than 2009: @IMFLive https://t.co/rEwShvOJd3 @IMFNews… https://t.co/nfbpVhFt2P 21 minutes ago

AMushtaqQA

Wash you hands coronavirus RT @Saudi_Gazette: #VIDEO: Managing Director of IMF @KGeorgieva says it is now clear that we have entered a recession. We project a rebound… 29 minutes ago

usen_uwem

uwem usen “It is clear that we have entered a recession” – IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva https://t.co/Df37b86ivB https://t.co/7vDbBM5L5K 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.