Thomas Massie, House’s ‘Mr. No,’ Tries to Force Vote on Coronavirus Aid Bill

NYTimes.com Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The Kentucky libertarian’s tactics failed, but not before forcing lawmakers back to the Capitol for passage of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, infuriating them and President Trump.
News video: House Passes Historic $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Despite Last Minute Objections

House Passes Historic $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Despite Last Minute Objections 01:02

 House Passes Historic $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Despite Last Minute Objections On Friday, the House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus package that passed the Senate earlier this week. The package was pushed through despite Rep. Thomas Massie requesting a roll call vote, which...

