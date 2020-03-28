Global  

Pentagon eyes Chicago, Michigan, Florida, Louisiana as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The U.S. military is watching coronavirus infection trends in Chicago, Michigan, Florida and Louisiana with concern as it weighs where else it may need to deploy, after boosting aid to New York, California and Washington, a top general said on Friday.
