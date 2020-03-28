Global  

Plans to fly German vacationers home from Australia in doubt

Seattle Times Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
SYDNEY (AP) — Authorities on Saturday were still hoping to fly 800 cruise ship passengers from Australia to Germany this weekend, but a sharp overnight rise in cases of the new coronavirus on board brought severe complications for the repatriation mission. The Artania is one of three cruise ships anchored off Fremantle, south of Perth, […]
