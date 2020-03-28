Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'A game changer': FDA authorizes Abbott Labs' portable, 5-minute coronavirus test the size of a toaster

'A game changer': FDA authorizes Abbott Labs' portable, 5-minute coronavirus test the size of a toaster

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The FDA has authorized Abbott Labs' coronavirus test that the company says delivers results in five to 13 minutes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Abbott Labs Has New Rapid Test For COVID-19

Abbott Labs Has New Rapid Test For COVID-19 00:20

 The FDA approved a new rapid test developed by Abbott that can deliver results in five minutes. The ID Now tests will be available next week. 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kramerica301

GO BLUE CDN 'A game changer': FDA authorizes Abbott Labs' portable, 5-minute coronavirus test the size of a toaster… https://t.co/p7u9SvG2z3 2 minutes ago

MorganEmHines

Morgan Hines RT @grace_hauck: "These tests that can give results quickly can be a game changer in diagnosing COVID-19," FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn said… 3 minutes ago

Neoprankster

Alex RT @PSYCHICTWINS: 'A game changer': FDA authorizes Abbott Labs' portable, 5-minute coronavirus test. Going out next week. #2020Predictions… 4 minutes ago

memphisnews

Commercial Appeal 'A game changer': FDA authorizes Abbott Labs' portable, 5-minute coronavirus test the size of a toaster https://t.co/tqQTmDDjIK 4 minutes ago

ItsNotDarkYet76

David 'A game changer': FDA authorizes Abbott Labs' portable, 5-minute coronavirus test the size of a toaster… https://t.co/NZvkyv2IRI 4 minutes ago

alkinsjr

Les Alkins 'A game changer': FDA authorizes Abbott Labs' portable, 5-minute coronavirus test the size of a toaster… https://t.co/hsuzphS3jc 5 minutes ago

JehannDeb

deborah7938 'A game changer': FDA authorizes Abbott Labs' portable, 5-minute coronavirus test the size of a toaster… https://t.co/Nvmy1X3R9j 6 minutes ago

LTWLAW

Income Tax, Small-Business & Estate Planning RT @Tennessean: 'A game changer': FDA authorizes Abbott Labs' portable, 5-minute coronavirus test the size of a toaster https://t.co/4isuvd… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.