Wage subsidy on the way in Morrison's plan to pay workers who lose jobs

Brisbane Times Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
Australians who lose their jobs will be given a wage subsidy to guarantee a share of their income as the coronavirus crisis wipes out hundreds of thousands of jobs, in a government plan to be announced within days
