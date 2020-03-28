🌱💧🌱💦Mango Tree RT @MichaelPascoe01: Coorey asked Morrison for clarification if those already laid off will receive promised wage subsidy. The answer seeme… 1 minute ago

VTIC RT @felicia_mariani: @VTICnews UK-style wage subsidy on the way in Morrison's plan to pay workers who lose jobs Australians to see wage su… 2 minutes ago

🌱Iceberg Lady🌏 NO WAR💧🔥 RT @Aaron_Dodd2: Remember when Morrison made the announcements about money for #Bushfires recovery, and months later no money has been fort… 2 minutes ago

💧liblawlib🦉 RT @smh: Breaking: Australians who lose their jobs will be given a wage subsidy to guarantee a share of their income as the coronavirus cri… 2 minutes ago

Construction Forestry Maritime Mining Energy Union RT @unionsaustralia: Mark’s right, nothing is true until the first wage subsidy payments are made Make sure Morrison knows Australia wants… 4 minutes ago

💧🐟🌏🌱🔥Wendy Balding RT @CroweDM: The wage subsidy is on the way. Up to 80 per cent of salaries, with a cap. Comes after a week of criticisms and Labor warning… 4 minutes ago

🔥💧Steve Foy RT @BrianMitchellMP: If Mr Morrison thinks a wage subsidy is too hard to organise, he should call Jacinda Ardern because Kiwis are applying… 5 minutes ago