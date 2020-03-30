Global  

Phoenix police officer killed, 2 others injured in shooting

Seattle Times Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police commander was killed and two other officers were injured Sunday night in a shooting on the city’s north side during a domestic violence call, police said. Cmdr. Greg Carnicle was killed in the incident in the 23800 block of North 40th Drive, near Pinnacle Peak Road, the department announced […]
News video: Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams remembers Commander Greg Carnicle:

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams remembers Commander Greg Carnicle: "Phoenix lost a true hero" 00:44

 "Phoenix lost a true hero and that person was Greg Carnicle," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri William said Sunday night. Three officers were hurt on Sunday night in an incident near 40th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak. Commander Greg Carnicle was killed in the line of duty. The two other officers are expected to...

