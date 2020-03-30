WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to relax ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raise the ceiling on damaging fossil fuel emissions for years to come, gutting one of the United States’ single-biggest efforts against climate change. The Trump administration is expected to release a final rule Tuesday on mileage standards through 2026, […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Paul Ebeling President Trump's Mileage Standards to Shreds Hussein Obama's Climate Regulations - Live Trading News… https://t.co/f8Nee0Iam2 26 seconds ago Rox RT @ltlgcoach: I love the headline! Since climate change is a hoax it makes perfect sense to gut the regulations! Democrats have to be vo… 53 seconds ago Cool+Dry RT @File411: Ignore what he’s tweeting or verbally sharting in his daily campaign rallies 👇🏻PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT HE IS DOING👇🏻 New Trump… 1 minute ago Sergio Montes RT @NBCNewYork: Trump's Cabinet heads have continued a push to rollback public health and environment regulations despite the coronavirus o… 2 minutes ago Shae Shae RT @IndivisibleVV: President Donald Trump is poised to roll back ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raise the ceiling on dam… 2 minutes ago JDizzzzle RT @hrkbenowen: Trump expected to ease Obama-era vehicle mileage standards https://t.co/2AMruRI9u8 3 minutes ago Megan Kilpatrick RT @seattletimes: President Donald Trump is expected to relax ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raise the ceiling on damagi… 6 minutes ago bkb00 New Trump mileage standards to gut Obama climate effort (from @AP) https://t.co/Oq7A9O3Zqh 9 minutes ago