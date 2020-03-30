John Prine hospitalized for coronavirus symptoms: Joan Baez, Jeff Tweedy, more pay tribute

MStang John Prine still hospitalized with COVID-19 but is now stable, his wife says https://t.co/dJjlVR8b3F 4 minutes ago

🔞 BusterWilbury™ 💔 RT @latimes: John Prine still hospitalized with COVID-19 but is now stable, his wife says https://t.co/cs58FROn5N 7 minutes ago

Joe Emery RT @consequence: John Prine is now in stable condition after being hospitalized due to coronavirus complications: https://t.co/wHrDtpdUNn #… 8 minutes ago

(Pronounced Vo-tawn), or Jonathan to you mortals RT @EastBayTimes: Coronavirus: John Prine in stable condition after being hospitalized https://t.co/jElm9EWQBL https://t.co/qbC1hrkbu6 8 minutes ago

Jim Harrington Awesome news: @JohnPrineMusic is now in stable condition. Family asks that everyone keep sending "your amazing love… https://t.co/fX0704c9Eo 8 minutes ago

East Bay Times Coronavirus: John Prine in stable condition after being hospitalized https://t.co/jElm9EWQBL https://t.co/qbC1hrkbu6 10 minutes ago

Mercury News Coronavirus: John Prine in stable condition after being hospitalized https://t.co/3ZfcfzPoYF 10 minutes ago