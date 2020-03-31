Global  

South Korea reports 125 new coronavirus cases, total 9,786: KCDC

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
South Korea reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,786, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 25 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 290

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 25 New Coronavirus Cases, Bringing Total to 290 00:38

 There are 290 active COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County, with 38 patients hospitalized in the past or present.

