South Korea reports 125 new coronavirus cases, total 9,786: KCDC

South Korea reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,786, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Tweets about this leentje RT @NAR: Follow our live updates on the coronavirus here: -- Taiwan reports 16 new cases -- Singapore allows shareholder meeting webcasts -… 29 minutes ago 🌸🍀眞葛原雪🍀🌸 RT @TheKoreaHerald: [Breaking] South Korea reports 125 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 9,786. Death toll rises by 4 to 162 and… 1 hour ago AE_86 RT @vinuthewriter: Finally, know that it will end. The faster you proceed, the more you will identify and isolate. But know that it will en… 2 hours ago CBE RT @Reuters: South Korea reports 105 new coronavirus cases, total now at 9,583 - KCDC https://t.co/uPOdN5PFCB https://t.co/S3mkIf1UhQ 3 hours ago Roger I've been thinking, & yes its scary. Reports that China, South Korea, Italy, & even here in U.S. with Seattle tha… https://t.co/EeRFk54akr 3 hours ago MAP Agency Coronavirus: Ministry of Health Denies Reports on Acquisition of 100,000 Test Kits from South Korea… https://t.co/MdfcU8Yf3b 3 hours ago طارق المجاهد RT @NorahODonnell: TEST, TRACE, TREAT: What can the US learn from South Korea's response to the coronavirus epidemic? @ramyinocencio repor… 4 hours ago NewsRantz.Com - Information At Your Finger Tips South Korea reports 125 new coronavirus cases, total 9,786 https://t.co/NRnYdDMTf9 https://t.co/SvLvNs1gXU 4 hours ago